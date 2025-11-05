Namibian Dancer Goes Viral On Tiktok, Attracts Celeb

Namibian dancer Jessica 'Sica' Mpinge has gained international recognition after her choreography went viral on TikTok and was performed by Nigerian musician Ayra Starr.

Starr has credited Sica as the creator - a moment she describes as "a dream come true".

"At first, I was in disbelief," she says. "I felt so overjoyed. She's such an icon. Seeing her do a dance I created and tag me was surreal."

The viral routine, known as 'Dibango' choreography, started as an unplanned freestyle dance routine.

"I didn't have any expectations when I posted it," Sica says. "When people started loving it, it felt so wholesome."

The video soon inspired the #DibangoChallenge, with dancers from across Africa and beyond recreating her moves.

Although Sica and Starr have not spoken directly, the Namibian dancer says the artist continues to engage with her videos online.

"It's such a blessing to have someone of her calibre notice my work," she says. "It motivates me to keep growing."

Sica's passion for dance began in her childhood, performing with friends at community events.

"Dance has always been my way of expressing joy," she says.

She cites Namibian artist Lady May and American choreographer Matt Steffanina as early influences who inspired her to explore choreography more seriously.

"I listen to the music carefully and create movements that express how it makes me feel," she says.

"I try to be as authentic as possible so people see a piece of my creativity."

Despite the growing attention, Sica says she remains grounded.

"People's opinions aren't facts," she says. "You can't let others' views define you."

Looking ahead, Sica hopes to perform on international stages and one day open her own dance studio in Namibia.

"You have to believe in yourself and be delusional about your dreams," she says.

"Don't compare yourself to others. Do your best, stay consistent, and leave the rest to God."

