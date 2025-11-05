Kenya: University Staff Unions End 49-Day Strike After Govt Offer

The deal provides for the payment of the funds in two tranches -- in November 2025 and July 2026.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU), and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) jointly announced the suspension of the industrial action, saying the agreement paves the way for the immediate resumption of learning in all public universities.

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the unions accepted the government's offer in good faith, describing it as a positive step toward resolving long-standing grievances over pay disparities and delayed promotions.

"We have agreed to return to work after receiving firm assurances that the government will honour its commitments within the agreed timelines," Dr. Wasonga said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba welcomed the move, saying it would restore stability in higher learning institutions and allow students to complete their academic calendar without further disruption.

"The government remains committed to improving the welfare of university staff and ensuring quality education for all," Ogamba stated.

Learning is expected to resume immediately across all public universities.