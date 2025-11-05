Mauritius Firm Axian Telecom Acquires Zuku-Owner Wananchi Group

Nairobi — Mauritius-based telecommunications firm Axian Telecom has acquired a 99.63 percent stake in Wananchi Group Holdings Ltd, the parent company of Zuku and Simbanet, for an undisclosed amount, marking one of the biggest takeovers in East Africa's broadband market this year.

The acquisition, completed through Axian's subsidiary Axian Telecom Fibre Ltd (Yas), gives the Mauritian group control of one of Kenya's oldest internet service providers, which has been losing ground in a market now dominated by larger rivals such as Safaricom Home Fibre and Poa Internet.

Wananchi operates the Zuku brand for consumer broadband and pay-TV customers and Simbanet for enterprise connectivity across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Malawi. Yas is a subsidiary of Axian Telecom Holding and Management PLC, which already has operations in Tanzania, Madagascar, Comoros, Senegal, and Togo.

"Wananchi Group's network, customer relationships, and local expertise align perfectly with our ambition to be a leader in broadband connectivity across Africa," said Hassan Jaber, CEO of Axian Telecom.

"Together, we will unlock new potential for growth, innovation, and value creation delivering better access and new digital services for the communities and businesses we serve."

Bertrand Lacroix, CEO of Axian Telecom Fibre, asserted that the company is keen on bolstering broadband connectivity in Kenya and beyond.

"We are committed to bringing high-speed Internet to millions more Africans. Our strong performance so far, doubling of our fixed broadband base and achieving double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, shows the strength of our model."

The takeover comes as Zuku's market share in Kenya continues to decline, despite rising demand for fixed internet.

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) shows Zuku's share dropped to around 12.7 percent by June 2025, down from 15.4 percent earlier in the year, and well below the over 60 percent it commanded in 2016.

Safaricom Home Fibre leads the market with about 34.3 percent, while Poa Internet holds 12.5 percent, followed by JTL's Faiba and other regional providers expanding coverage through low-cost packages and community Wi-Fi networks.

Zuku's decline has been attributed to inconsistent service quality, slower expansion beyond major towns, and growing competition from smaller, flexible ISPs targeting underserved urban areas.

Kenya's fixed broadband market remains one of Africa's fastest growing, driven by digital adoption, remote work, and streaming demand.

The number of fixed internet subscriptions rose to 2.14 million by mid-2025, according to CA data.