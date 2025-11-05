Botswana: Expo Promotes Agro-Processing

Kanye — Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture Dr Edwin Dikoloti has stated that agro-industrial clusters are more than economic engines but also catalysts for social inclusion as well as gender empowerment that could lift rural communities towards prosperity.

Dr Dikoloti said this during the agro-processing cluster development conference and Temo Expo launch held at the National Agricultural Research and Development Institute (NARDI) in Kanye on Tuesday.

The minister implored farmers to create clusters that would not only be production centres but also beacons of hope, sustainability and dignity.

Lessons learnt from other African states, Dr Dikoloti shares, showed that agro-industrial clusters supported by incubators and special economic zones helped small-scale farmers, especially women, built successful agribusinesses by providing training, infrastructure and market linkages.

"Together we can transform raw potential into enduring prosperity and make agriculture the cornerstone of a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow," he said.

He said agro-processing alone was not enough, stating that it was the spirit of collaboration, the magic of clusters, where farmers, processors, entrepreneurs, researchers and financiers came together to unlock the true potential of the local agricultural sector.

Clusters, he said transformed isolated efforts into harmonious symphonies of progress, where each player strengthens the other and whole community would rise whilst the country shone.

He noted that the local agricultural sector was not commercial, but instead dominated by subsistence practices which were characterised by low productivity, rudimentary technologies, climate vulnerability, weak market linkages and weak value chain development.

Minister Dikoloti said the status had not changed despite the hefty support that government provided to farmers in the past, saying the narrative had to change.

"Imagine a future where our produce does not end at the farm gate of Mmalore and that of Mosisedi, but travel far and wide as vibrant products cherished in markets across the globe," he said.

Agro-processing he said was the future and had the power to turn raw produce in to high value goods that tell stories of innovation, resilience and excellence.

The Chief Executive Officer of NARDI Professor Julius Atlhopheng stated that the conference and expo held under the theme: Creating Business Linkages for Sustainable Agricultural Chains, marked a significant milestone in Botswana's journey towards agricultural transformation and economic diversification.

Professor Atlhopheng stated that the expo provided an invaluable platform for all value chain players to come together to exchange knowledge and agribusiness opportunities, showcasing groundbreaking technologies, cultivating partnerships that would drive sustainable growth.

He said the aim was to advance value addition in agriculture, stimulate economic development and enhance livelihoods through integrated and efficient agro-industrial clusters.

The objectives of the two-day conference was to facilitate sharing of emerging business opportunities in agricultural value chains, best practices, research and innovations that would elevate agro-processing capabilities and competitiveness.

Professor Atlhopheng said the expo also intended to promote cluster development as a strategic tool for optimising resources, boosting productivity and expanding market access.

The other aim was to highlight emerging technologies and solutions that contribute to sustainable, climate resilient agro-industrial development.

