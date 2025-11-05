Botswana: Young Dancer Earns Nomination

Gaborone — A rising star from Botswana's Juvenile Championship programme and a member of the local ballroom dance troupe Moonlight Dance Studio, Abigail Modise has made history as the first young Motswana to be nominated for the prestigious African Children of the Year Awards 2025, scheduled for Johannesburg, South Africa on November 22. Recognised under the Arts and Culture and Philanthropy categories, Abigail's nomination celebrates her exceptional talent in dance and her inspiring contributions to her community.

Speaking in an interview, the Molepolole-born young dancer said the nomination had further fueled her passion for dance.

"This nomination is a reminder and validation that hard work never goes unnoticed," she said, adding that she was most proud of her community service work, such as donating her pre-loved toys, clothes, and shoes, through the support of her parents and dance studio, to a children's home in Gamodubu.

The 9-year-old shared that she had in the past joined forces with Moonlight Dance Studio and the Botswana Red Cross Society in helping the needy in Gaborone with toiletries after the destructive floods earlier this year.

"I really want to do more and hope to be able to do that in the future," she said.

Abigail, whose love for dancing started at the age of three, said she only fell in love with ballroom dancing last year and had since decided to pursue the art professionally.

"My mom enrolled me in ballet first, but it just did not do for me," she shared, adding that it was only after attending an all-dance-styles competition, when she realised that Latin American dance was what she wanted to do.

"After nagging me about wanting to dance for a while, I decided to take her to ballet school, she was six at the time," said Abigail's mother, Onkelamen Modise, who confessed that she did not take her daughter's love for dancing seriously at first.

A year passed and she could tell that Abigail was not happy with ballet but after the all-dance-styles competition, she finally knew the dance routine she loved.

According to Abigail's coach, Alex Kgwedi, founder and director of Moonlight Dance Studio, the young star had demonstrated remarkable dedication in everything she does, during training sessions or on the competition floor.

"In just a year that I have known Abigail, she continues to excel and deliver outstanding results. She has grown tremendously," he said, calling her an inspiration to watch.

He said what set Abigail apart was her discipline and deep passion for dance, qualities that made her success well-deserved.

For Abigail, success is the only option moving forward.

"I want to be a well-known dancer, not just in Botswana but worldwide, and also an affluent medical doctor so that I can help the needy," she said.

