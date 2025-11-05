Botswana: Red Roses Chase CAF Glory

Gaborone — Gaborone United women's team, Red Roses, has left for Cairo, Egypt where they will compete in the CAF Women's Championships League, which will take place from November 8 to 21.

The Red Roses are in Group B with defending champions, TP Mazembee from DRC, Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas and JKT Queens from Tanzania.

Speaking at the press conference, the team's coach William Monene said preparations had been going well. He said from the COSAFA competition, they rested only for two weeks and converged again to start their journey to Egypt.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said during their intense preparations they managed to play against two South African clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns, which they played to one all draw, and University Of Johannesburg winning 3-2 against them.

"I am confident to say my team is ready and we are going to Egypt as the first club in Botswana to qualify for the CAF Women's Championships League. Playing there on its own is a motivation for the girls," he said.

Furthermore, Monene said they were also going to Egypt to try and win their games, adding that as a team they had developed a culture to play their games and win them.

He said representing the country at continental level was a major opportunity that offered players valuable exposure.

"It is an international experience and some could get opportunities to play at big clubs both in Africa and other continents," he said.

Monene said all the three teams were a close book to them, adding that their first game against JKT Queens would be on Sunday, followed by TP Mazembe on Wednesday and their last Group B game would be against ASEC Mimosa on Saturday.

The team representative, Goitsemang Tlamma said they were prepared for any challenge, adding that they had learnt a lot of lessons from COSAFA, which she said would come handy.

She said morale in camp was high and all the players were looking forward to fight for the badge. Gaborone United women team general manager, Owe Mmolawa said Gaborone United women team was a project.

He said the team was a project because three years back as management they sat down and realised that the future of football was feminine.

Mmolawa said they invested largely in their women team, and it never disappointed as it had already brought silverwares to the club.

BOPA