Botswana: Moesi to Advance Baa Development

Gaborone — The appointment of Patrick Moesi by Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) as the Sport Development Manager Technical is seen as a move that will strengthen the country's athletes development efforts

Moesi is a shrewd administrator, a qualified coach and a technical officer with a referee bronze level from World Athletics.

BAA Acting President Oabona Theetso said in an interview that Moesi brought a wealth of knowledge to the organisation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"He was a track referee; he has served as the BAA Secretary General, Botswana Tertiary Students Sports Association Vice President, and a former athlete, who has also been active in growing the game."

Theetso said Moesi's knowledge was going to augment the BAA technical department adding that his appointment was a welcome development.

Botswana has been struggling in the field events, and it has never qualified a single athlete for the Olympics and in that regard Theetso said field events were part of the sport development manager technical mandate.

"We believe he will do a lot in that area as he will be focusing on development of coaches, programmes development and other areas," he said.

Meanwhile a press release from BAA says Moesi holds a Master's Degree in Olympic studies, Olympic Education, Organization and Management of Olympic Events from the University of Peloponnese in collaboration with the International Olympic Academy (Greece), and a Bachelor of Education (Physical Education) from the University of Botswana.

It says before joining the BAA, Moesi served in various roles including as Campus Recreation Officer and Acting Manager at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), where he oversaw Sports and Recreation, Culture and Arts, Student Activities, Leadership, and Welfare.

"As the founding sports and recreation officer at BIUST from 2014 -2025, he played a pivotal role in establishing the University's sports and recreation structures, developing policies, managing sports and recreational facilities, and affiliating BIUST teams with national and international sports bodies," says the release.

BOPA