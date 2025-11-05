Kenya: 'Ondimo' Strike Shoots Down Sofapaka in Kenya Premier League Encounter

NAIROBI — A first half strike by Edward 'Ondimo' Omondi earned Kenya Police a 1-0 win over Sofapaka in a rescheduled Kenya Premier League tie at the Police Sacco Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The law enforcers came into the match in desperate need of a second win in four matches, having been previously preoccupied with their Caf Champions League campaign.

It was the first match for head coach Stojanovic Dusan who took the reins on Sunday, following the departure of Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije in the past week.

Understandably, it was a belaboured victory for the hosts who had to deal with a confident Batoto Ba Mungu who mauled Nairobi United on Saturday with a 2-0 scoreline.

However, it was the three points that mattered in the end as the law enforcers climbed to ninth on the log with eight points.