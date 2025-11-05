Tunisia: '2026 Will Be a Year of Major Legislative Reforms in the Cultural Sector and Stronger Support for the Digital Cultural Economy' (Prime Minister)

Tunis — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri reaffirmed the government's determination to strengthen its role in promoting comprehensive development through projects, legislative and institutional reforms, as well as cultural initiatives aimed at fostering balanced and sustainable growth.

She made these remarks during the presentation of the Government's Declaration on Wednesday, at the Parliament, in a joint plenary session which brought together MPs as well as members of the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD). The session was dedicated to reviewing the draft Finance Bill, the State Budget, and the draft Economic Budget for 2026.

The Premier highlighted that "following the sustained efforts made in 2025 to safeguard and promote national heritage, encourage investment in the cultural sector, and enhance Tunisia's cultural influence at both the national and international levels, the government's 2026 priorities will focus on implementing structural reforms to protect heritage and ensure the long-term sustainability of cultural infrastructure."

She explained that these reforms will include revising the Heritage Protection Code and updating related legislation so as to cover both tangible and intangible heritage. Priority will also be given to encouraging investment in cultural and creative industries by strengthening support for emerging and innovative artistic projects, reviewing the regulatory framework for copyright and related rights, and revitalizing the role of the Tunisian Organization for Copyright and Related Rights (OTDAV).

Zaafrani Zenzri also underscored the importance of promoting community-based cultural initiatives that reach vulnerable groups through mobile and pilot libraries, as well as cultural programs in rehabilitation centers, prisons, hospitals, retirement homes, and rural schools--ensuring equal access to culture for all citizens.

She added that developing the digital cultural economy will be a key focus in 2026, with support for the digital transformation of cultural institutions and the launch of an interactive online platform dedicated to culture. This platform will serve as a space for the promotion of artistic and creative products both nationally and internationally.

The Prime Minister further announced that the Tunis International Center for the Digital Cultural Economy (TICDCE) will be strengthened as a think tank and implementation hub for digital projects. The center will be equipped with a mobile laboratory, audiovisual tools, and transportation resources to enhance its capacity to drive cultural development at local and regional levels.