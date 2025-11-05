Tunisia: Plenary to Discuss Draft Finance Law Gets Underway (Update 1)

Tunis — The parliament in its two chambers (the Assembly of People's Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts) convened Wednesday in a joint plenary to give an outline of and discuss the draft finance law and the draft economic budget for 2026.

The opening session was attended by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzeri and government members. Joint sessions on the 2026 draft state budget will run until next November 23, focusing on the missions of various ministries.

Speakers of the People's Assembly and the National Council of Regions and Districts Brahim Bouderbala and Imed Derbali, respectively, told MPs there is need for the draft finance law to respond to the aspirtations of the Tunisian people to a dignified life.

There is a shared will of cooperation and complementarity to make strides ahead, ensure sustainable development, safeguard national gains and defend the homeland.

Bouderbala expressed "shared awareness of what needs to be done" to strengthen the role of the social state which, he added, is tasked with achieving social justice.

It is highly important to secure effective and tangible achievements and "work in concert for a legislative revolution which restores hope and identifies solutions to difficulties."

The national duty urges contribution to a prospective and inclusive approach centered around the introduction of reforms needed to speed up the pace of growth, upgrade the performance of public institutions, uphold the principles of transparency and accountability and forge ahead with administrative reform.

Imed Derbali laid emphasis on the council's commitment to the causes of the Tunisian people and the defence of economic and social rights in a delicate context which requires a clear vision, unwavering positions and stepped-up action.

The draft budget is of particular importance as it takes into consideration- for the first time- the Development Plan as part of an unprecedented national experience and a pioneer awareness campaign.

The council targets a social and economic policy which fosters development, rehabilitates marginalised regions and supports efforts to upgrade publis services, he added.

Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri said the Draft Finance Law reflects the strategic thrusts of the Development Plan 2026-2030 which is being finalised as part of a participatory approach.

The State budget 2026 coincides with the first year through the implementation of the development plan which, she added, is a milestone in the reform process and upholds a public policy geared towards striking balance between social justice and economic growth.

The plan breaks with previous policies which "failed to achieve justice as a pillar of stability," the Premier highlighted.