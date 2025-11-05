Uganda: Six Candidates Face Off in High-Stakes Battle for Kabale Municipality MP Seat

The political atmosphere in Kabale Municipality is heating up ahead of the 2026 general elections, with at least six contenders vying for the Member of Parliament seat a position that has been under opposition control for the past 15 years. The contest is shaping up to be one of the most competitive races in Kigezi subregion, with both veteran politicians and new entrants eyeing the highly coveted seat.

Incumbent MP Dr. Nicholas Kamara, who first entered Parliament under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, is seeking re-election for a second term. After internal divisions rocked the FDC, Kamara crossed over to the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), under which he has been nominated to defend his seat.

Challenging him is Aja Andrew Baryayanga, a familiar political figure in Kabale Municipality who served as MP from 2011 to 2021 as an independent leaning toward the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). Having lost to Kamara in 2021, Baryayanga returned to the political scene and won the 2025 NRM primaries, setting the stage for a fierce rematch in 2026.

Another contender, Dan Nabaasa, who last contested for the same seat in 2011, has also thrown his hat back into the ring as an independent candidate. His return adds more intensity to an already crowded field.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Alex Muhwezi, a persistent figure in Kabale's politics who has made several unsuccessful attempts at the seat, is also back as an independent. His consistency has kept his name alive in local political circles, though victory has so far eluded him.

New entrant Williams Bakashaba joins the race as an independent candidate, promising fresh ideas and a new approach to representation in Kabale Municipality.

The opposition will also be represented by Jessy, who has secured the FDC flag and aims to reclaim the seat for the party that has dominated Kabale's political landscape for years.

With multiple seasoned politicians and newcomers in the running, the Kabale Municipality MP race promises to be one of the most unpredictable contests of the 2026 elections. The blend of shifting party loyalties, comeback bids, and new ambitions has set the stage for a fierce political showdown that will test both party strength and personal influence in the municipality.