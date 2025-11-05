South Africa: Heinz Winckler, Angus Buchan and the Revival of Christian Nationalism in SA

Former Idols winner Heinz Winckler is attempting to rebrand as South Africa's Charlie Kirk, while the mayor of Cape Town has prayed alongside the evangelist Angus Buchan.

Heinz Winckler, the first winner of the TV talent show "Idols" in South Africa, is attempting to launch a homegrown version of Turning Point, the US-based organisation founded by podcaster Charlie Kirk.

Winckler announced the initiative, called ONE80, in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination about a month ago -- but it appears to have attracted little public attention until journalist Pontsho Pilane tweeted a picture of an advert for ONE80 carried in Joy magazine, a Christian publication.

"ONE80 is a movement that stands for Faith, Family & Freedom, created in response to the sacrifice of Charlie Kirk and the global impact thereof," states Winckler's website.

"We see a movement with national impact through local expression. We aim to unify likeminded people, set up chapters in as many cities and towns as we can in order to reach young people and bring about positive change".

Winckler's rebranding: popstar to pastor to podcaster

Winckler was a commercial pop star who pivoted to Christian music in 2016. Thereafter, his website explains, "In June 2020...