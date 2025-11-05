South Africa: Political Killings Task Team Should Be Replicated Countrywide, Says Crime Intelligence Boss

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo said the Political Killings Task Team, based in KwaZulu-Natal, set a new benchmark for investigating serious crimes.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo said the Political Killings Task Team, based in KwaZulu-Natal, set a new benchmark for investigating serious crimes.

On Tuesday, 4 November, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, SAPS Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, told the Madlanga Commission that policymakers should adopt the Provincial Killing Task Team's (PKTT) methodologies as a national benchmark for investigating serious crimes, including those linked to cartels.

Khumalo resumed his testimony on Tuesday after falling ill and pausing his testimony on 1 October 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Most of his evidence centred on interference by the Hawks in PKTT cases and cartel members recruiting SAPS members. But a key point he raised was the effectiveness of the PKTT and the value it brought to tackling organised crime.

He highlighted the case of engineer Armand Swart, who was murdered on 17 April 2024. The PKTT became involved in the case on 19 November 2024, and on 6 December 2024, it led to the arrest of businessman Katiso "KT" Molefe.

Swart was killed in what was believed to be a case of mistaken identity after the company he worked for, Q Tech, reported corruption related to Transnet contracts. Molefe is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder....