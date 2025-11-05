South Africa: Teraco and Seacom Cable Fault Brings About Digital Load Shedding for Some

Another internet outage in South Africa shows us that the internet, much like an ogre and onion analogy, has layers. And you'd better have redundancy.

It was a cable break, but not in the way you'd expect. Service provider notifications brought it to the attention of Daily Maverick's news desk, and then some excellent Downdetector sleuthing by MyBroadBand confirmed it.

This time, the culprit wasn't a wayward ship anchor snagging a subsea cable somewhere in the Indian Ocean, or even an underwater earthquake and rock slide.

The break was terrestrial and came as a devastating duo, severing the fibre connections between Teraco's (the biggest data centre operator in the country) primary Cape Town data centres.

When redundancy becomes a single point of failure

The drama began at 3.27am when Teraco detected the first fibre break in Elsies River. Their systems did exactly what they're supposed to do: automatically failed over to the secondary route. Problem solved, or so they thought.

For seven hours, South Africa's internet traffic hummed along on a data highway, what engineers call an "N-1 state" - one route down, one route operational. Not ideal, but manageable. Nobody noticed because nobody needed to.

Then, at 10.29am,...