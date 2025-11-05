South Africa: Eastern Cape Official in Deeper Hot Water After Defying Suspension Order

4 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

The official, Vuyiseka Mboxela, made an unexpected return to work on Monday, 4 November, even though her suspension had been extended to 26 November.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education vowed on Tuesday to deal with its director of communications, Vuyiseka Mboxela, after she returned to work despite being on precautionary suspension following complaints about how she treated her staff.

"The department wishes to categorically state that Ms Mboxela is still on suspension pending the investigation and conclusion of her case by the department," reads a statement issued by the department's acting director of communications, Nyameka Mgijima, and its media liaison officer, Mali Mtima.

Mboxela made an unexpected return to work on Monday, 4 November, even though her suspension had been extended to 26 November.

She announced her return to work on social media on Sunday using an official department letterhead. She said she had only received a "one-liner" from a law firm informing her of the extension of her suspension to 26 November.

"I know for a fact that such an instruction is against the law, and I do not want to be listed amongst senior managers that are seated at home while getting paid huge salaries by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.