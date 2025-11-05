East Africa: Government Launches New Entebbe-Bukasa Ferry to Boost Lake Victoria Transport

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, has launched a new ferry route across Lake Victoria, introducing MV Rafiki, a modern vessel designed to enhance transport and trade between Entebbe and Bukasa Island in Kalangala District.

The 250-passenger capacity ferry will operate between Nakiwogo landing site in Entebbe and Bukasa Island, offering residents a faster, safer, and more reliable means of travel.

Previously, Islanders relied on small private boats that were often unsafe and limited by poor weather conditions.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Works and Transport minister Katumba Wamala said the development is part of government's broader strategy to strengthen inland water transport as an affordable and sustainable alternative to road transport.

"The plan is to expand ferry service coverage on Lake Victoria further. We're currently working on a project to acquire two large-capacity ferries with a capacity of more than 500 passengers to ease connectivity between the islands of Koome, Damba, and Busi to the mainland," Gen Katumba said.

The new ferry service is implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Government of Uganda and Nation Oil Distributors Ltd (NODL), the same firm that operates the MV Kalangala ferry linking Entebbe and Lutoboka in Kalangala District.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the launch of MV Rafiki is expected to reduce transport costs, support tourism, and boost trade in fish, food crops, and other commodities between the islands and the mainland.

The route also strengthens government's Blue Economy agenda, which emphasizes the use of Uganda's water resources to promote sustainable economic growth.

Bukasa Island, one of the 84 islands that make up the Ssese archipelago, has long faced transport challenges, with residents often spending up to 10 hours in transit to reach the mainland.

The new ferry cuts travel time to less than three hours, improving access to markets, schools, and health facilities.

Gen Katumba reaffirmed government's commitment to continue upgrading water transport infrastructure and safety standards on Lake Victoria, saying reliable ferry services are key to unlocking the islands' economic potential.