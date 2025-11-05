Ethiopia: Finance Minister Ahmed Meets With EU, Eib Officials to Leverage Global Gateway Strategy to Drive Inclusive Growth

Addis Ababa — High-level representatives from the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance engaged in a constructive dialogue on advancing strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity, and green transition under the Global Gateway framework.

The Global Gateway Strategy, the European Union's flagship initiative to boost sustainable and trusted global connections, was a key topic of discussion during the EU-Ethiopia Business Conference held in Paris.

Ahmed Shide met with EU and EIB officials to explore priority areas for partnership, emphasizing Ethiopia's commitment to leveraging the Global Gateway Strategy to drive inclusive growth, industrialization, and climate-resilient development, according to Ministry of Finance.

The discussion underscored the shared vision of Ethiopia and the European Union to strengthen sustainable investment, enhance economic integration, and foster long-term cooperation built on mutual benefit and resilience.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia highlighted its Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as a key platform for investment facilitation during the EU-Ethiopia Business Conference held in Paris.

The country's SEZs, supported by modern logistics and transport infrastructure, are designed to provide investors with streamlined processes, world-class facilities, and integrated industrial services.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) and Gada SEZ CEO's presented the enabling environment for investors, emphasizing Ethiopia's commitment to ease of doing business, regulatory transparency, and public-private partnerships.

Fisseha Yitagesu, CEO of IPDC said: "Ethiopia's Special Economic Zones are not just industrial hubs--they are gateways for investment, innovation, and regional trade. We are committed to providing investors with the infrastructure, support, and partnerships needed to succeed."

Motuma Temesgen, CEO of Gada Special Economic Zone on his part added: "Geda SEZ offers investors a fully integrated ecosystem with advanced infrastructure, reliable utilities, and tailored services. Our goal is to make Ethiopia a preferred destination for sustainable investment, fostering growth and creating opportunities for both local and international businesses."

European investors and business leaders attending the conference recognized Ethiopia's SEZs as strategic opportunities to expand manufacturing, logistics, and trade, strengthening economic ties between Ethiopia and the European Union.

Panelists at the session included Haim Konforti, Ethiopia Director at Africa Global Logistics, Karin Mulder, KfW IPEX, and Louis David, East & Southern Africa Director at Systra who shared insights on investment trends and regional logistics development.