East Africa: Ethiopia's Rightful Claim to Red Sea Matter of National Interest, Says Ambassador Tiruneh Zena

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's claim to sea access is a matter of protecting national interest that is legally and historically accepted, Senior Ambassador Tiruneh Zena told the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the recent regular meeting of the House of People's Representatives explained that Ethiopia's claim to access the sea is based on legal, historical, geographical, and economic factors.

He pointed out that the struggle to reclaim the coastline lost over 30 years ago will not require another 30 years to take back.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Prime Minister explained that the way Ethiopia lost its seaport had no legal or institutional basis and was damaging to the national interest.

He stated that the way Ethiopia lost its seaport was not decided by the people or the government, raising the question of who made such a significant decision.

The manner in which Ethiopia was cut off from its seaport lacks a legal or institutional basis, the premier stressed.

In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Tiruneh said the loss of Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea is an issue without legal and historical legitimacy.

Despite owning access to the Red Sea throughout its history before the 1991, Ethiopia was shut off from the sea due to the conspiracy of historical enemies, he noted.

According to Ambassador Tiruneh, these traitors, acting against Ethiopia's national interest, gave away something as important as the Red Sea without consulting the public.

Ethiopia's exclusion from the Red Sea occurred at a time when no government chosen by the people was in place, marking a serious violation of international law, he emphasized.

For him, the current issue of Ethiopia's rightful claim is about protecting national interest, being fair to everyone and involving the decision of the public at large.

The way to regain control of the sea access has historical basis, the Ambassador said.

He further praised the government for doing a great job with its thoughtful diplomatic efforts to regain ownership of the sea.

He stressed that Ethiopia had been in control and worked alongside others at the sea since the Aksumite kingdom, helping to maintain peace and security in the Red Sea area.

The Red Sea area has now become a hub for terrorists and has caused troubles that threaten peace and security in the region due to plots by those who wish to harm Ethiopia, the Ambassador explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Ethiopia Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that the answer to the question of ownership Ethiopia's sea access must be resolved not only to defend national interest but also to ensure regional safety and secure meaningful international benefits.

Ambassador Tiruneh urged the Ethiopian people, neighboring countries, and people around the world to continue supporting a fair resolution to the important issue of Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea.