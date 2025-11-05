East Africa: Ethiopia, Russia Bilateral Cooperation Expanding in All Spheres - Ambassador Terekhin

Addis Ababa — The bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Russia is growing to higher levels in all spheres, Russia's Ambassador Evgeny Terekhin told ENA.

The Ambassador noted that Ethiopia and Russia have been enjoying a robust bilateral relationship across various domains, including politics, economics, technology, and science.

Emphasizing on the political relations between the two nations, he cited the dialogues between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on four occasions in recent years as focused on deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to him, the political relationship between Ethiopia and Russia extends beyond the interactions of their leaders.

It also encompasses a strong partnership between their respective parliaments, notably the speakers of the House of Federation and the House of People's Representatives.

Furthermore, interparty cooperation is thriving as the leading political parties in both nations work to strengthen their strategic alliances and collaborate towards common objectives, Ambassador Terekhin stated.

Moreover, Ethiopia and Russia are actively expanding their relations in all possible directions, with a primary focus on enhancing economic ties, emphasizing the remarkable progress in bilateral trade that has already surpassed the total for the previous year within just six months of this year.

"I should say this year we have already reached at a very inspiring results; for instance, in six months time our bilateral trade have surpass the total result of the previous year."

Efforts are also being made to extend cooperation beyond trade, particularly in the realm of technology, the Ambassador pointed out, elaborating that a significant aspect of this collaboration lies in the development of nuclear energy.

"In technology and science and science sphere, I should first of all mention our cooperation in the development of nuclear energy sphere. We have had a number of agreements which provides us with a possibility to develop our mutual cooperation in such a modern sphere as nuclear energy."

The establishment of several agreements aimed at mutual cooperation in this crucial sector is essential for the future, he added.

During the meeting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Vladimir Putin at the recent Russian Atomic Week in Moscow, a significant milestone was achieved with the adoption of an action plan for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia, Ambassador Terekhin recalled.

The Ambassador underscored that it is difficult to find any sphere where the nations do not cooperate, stressing the bilateral relations between the two countries are comprehensive, encompassing a wide range of sectors.

"So, frankly speaking, it will be very difficult to find any sphere in which we don't cooperate, particularly our bilateral relation and cooperation is whole scale and it is comprising all areas."