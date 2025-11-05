East Africa: Ethiopia Exemplary in Conserving Biodiversity, Ensuring That Wildlife Benefits Population - UNDP Ecosystems Advisor

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative is exemplary for countries in the region and globally; and UNDP remains committed to working closely with the government, UNDP Ecosystems and Biodiversity Principal Technical Advisor Doley Tshering said.

The Green Legacy initiative (GLI), which was launched in 2019, has received significant international recognition from various actors, including the United Nations, as a model for climate action and sustainable development.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the UNDP Ecosystems and Biodiversity Principal Technical Advisor said the Government of Ethiopia is not only responding to the challenges of conserving the rich biodiversity for the future generation but also making sure that the nature, ecosystems, and wildlife benefit the population.

"I believe Ethiopia is a leader in the Green Legacy Initiative. It is the right step. The country is well endowed with rich ecosystems."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The government's action to preserve this for the future generation, while also making sure that the country's economy and present population benefit from it, is extremely important, he elaborated.

For the Ecosystems and Biodiversity Advisor, Ethiopia is an example for countries in the region, and globally. "I believe Ethiopia is a leader in this respect", he added.

According to him, UNDP remains committed to working with the Ethiopian government and governments here in the region.

"We are here to work very closely alongside the government, helping the government in implementing their important strategies, including those that the government has documented and developed in the Ethiopian Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan."

UNDP has been working very closely and directly with the Ethiopian government, the civil society and other stakeholders in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity here and in the region, it was learned.

Ethiopia has planted over 48 billion trees since the launch of the Green Legacy Initiative seven years ago.

The initiative is yielding tangible results in environmental restoration, economic development, and community resilience.

Since its launch in 2019, the initiative has led to a remarkable increase of forest coverage from 17.2 percent to over 23.6 percent.

GLI involves large-scale annual tree planting campaigns that have significantly boosted forest coverage and contributed to environmental rehabilitation and climate resilience.