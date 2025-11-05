Namibia: Namfisa Campaign Sparks Smarter Financial Habits

Namibia's financial institutions watchdog says its 2025 Consumer Protection Month campaign has led to greater financial awareness and responsible behaviour among consumers.

Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) consumer education specialist Junias Erasmus says this year's campaign took place in October under the theme 'Know Your Rights, Secure Your Future'.

He says the campaign has delivered tangible results, with more consumers now applying sound financial practices in their daily lives.

"During our regional visits, we observed that people are now reading and questioning contract terms before signing, verifying the legitimacy of service providers and avoiding the sharing of their ATM cards or PINs," Erasmus says.

He says these are clear signs that the campaign's lessons are translating into responsible financial behaviour.

Namfisa focused on specific groups, including members of the Namibian Defence Force, to address issues such as unregulated lending and high-interest borrowing.

Erasmus says engaging uniformed personnel provided a platform for open discussions on debt management, responsible borrowing and the prevention of financial fraud.

