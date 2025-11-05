Namibia: Namfisa Campaign Sparks Smarter Financial Habits

4 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's financial institutions watchdog says its 2025 Consumer Protection Month campaign has led to greater financial awareness and responsible behaviour among consumers.

Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) consumer education specialist Junias Erasmus says this year's campaign took place in October under the theme 'Know Your Rights, Secure Your Future'.

He says the campaign has delivered tangible results, with more consumers now applying sound financial practices in their daily lives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"During our regional visits, we observed that people are now reading and questioning contract terms before signing, verifying the legitimacy of service providers and avoiding the sharing of their ATM cards or PINs," Erasmus says.

He says these are clear signs that the campaign's lessons are translating into responsible financial behaviour.

Namfisa focused on specific groups, including members of the Namibian Defence Force, to address issues such as unregulated lending and high-interest borrowing.

Erasmus says engaging uniformed personnel provided a platform for open discussions on debt management, responsible borrowing and the prevention of financial fraud.

- Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.