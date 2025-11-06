Zimbabwe: Vandalism Attempts Led to Restriction of Mbuya Nehanda Statue - Information Perm SEC

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana, says government restricted public access to the Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare's Central Business District following several attempts of vandalism.

The statue, unveiled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021, cost the State a substantial amount of money.

Since its unveiling, the monument which stands at the corner of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue has been inaccessible to the public, with police officers stationed to guard it.

"The monument was initially accessible to the public. Unfortunately, after a rise in visitor numbers and repeated vandalism attempts, including people trying to push it over or deface it, access had to be restricted," said Mangwana in a post on X.

He added that government is now working on measures to reopen access to the statue.

"To enable safe public viewing of the Mbuya Nehanda statue, while protecting the iconic monument, the government is creating a new access framework. The President has instructed that this be implemented as soon as possible. We take this opportunity to apologize to the public for the delayed access," he said.

Mangwana's response follows criticism after international travel vlogger Davud Akhundzada was denied access to the statue during a recent visit.

Authorities came under fire for missing an opportunity to market Zimbabwe's capital city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry distanced itself from the incident, saying responsibility for the monument lies with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

"We wish to clarify that the Mbuya Nehanda Statue is a National Heritage Monument managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. It stands as a proud symbol of Zimbabwe's liberation history and identity.

"The site is subject to specific preservation and security protocols and as such, public access to certain areas, including elevated or restricted zones, may be limited for safety, preservation and security reasons.

"However, as the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, we are taking proactive steps to enhance tourist management at such sites. Through a Whole-of-Government Approach Strategy, in coordination with our counterparts at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, we are in the process of deploying tourism officers at key heritage and cultural monuments. These officers will facilitate seamless, well-informed and welcoming access for tourists, ensuring a positive experience while safeguarding our national heritage," read the statement.