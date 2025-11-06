Zimbabwe: Govt Acquires Monomotapa Hotel to Cut Costs for Parliamentarians

Government has officially acquired the historic Monomotapa Hotel to serve as a dedicated lodging facility for Members of Parliament, in a move aimed at curbing expenditure.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube made the announcement, describing the acquisition as a strategic step towards increasing efficiency and reducing the financial burden associated with parliamentary operations.

The move, he explained, will provide MPs with a convenient and cost-effective alternative to expensive private accommodation during parliamentary sessions and national events.

"The government's acquisition of the Monomotapa Hotel underscores our ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of our Parliamentarians while also addressing the broader issue of fiscal responsibility. This initiative is not just about cutting costs, but about ensuring that public funds are used wisely, allowing for more resources to be directed toward national priorities," said Ncube.

Although no current figures were provided, a 2013 report highlighted the high cost of hosting MPs in Harare, revealing that sitting allowances, accommodation, and travel expenses for Parliamentarians could easily exceed US$200,000 per week when both Houses were in session. With fuel allowances, travel stipends, and hotel bills, the financial burden had become unsustainable.

The decision to repurpose Monomotapa Hotel for government use is expected to deliver significant savings, which could be redirected to other national development priorities, thereby improving both efficiency and public service delivery.

The hotel's previous owner, African Sun Limited, sold the property as part of a broader strategy to consolidate its portfolio, a move that reshapes the local hospitality sector. With its prime location and storied past, the hotel's new role as a government facility is likely to redefine Harare's hospitality landscape and spark debate over the balance between tourism, state infrastructure, and public service.