Zimbabwe: Govt Acquires Monomotapa Hotel to Cut Costs for Parliamentarians

6 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Government has officially acquired the historic Monomotapa Hotel to serve as a dedicated lodging facility for Members of Parliament, in a move aimed at curbing expenditure.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube made the announcement, describing the acquisition as a strategic step towards increasing efficiency and reducing the financial burden associated with parliamentary operations.

The move, he explained, will provide MPs with a convenient and cost-effective alternative to expensive private accommodation during parliamentary sessions and national events.

"The government's acquisition of the Monomotapa Hotel underscores our ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of our Parliamentarians while also addressing the broader issue of fiscal responsibility. This initiative is not just about cutting costs, but about ensuring that public funds are used wisely, allowing for more resources to be directed toward national priorities," said Ncube.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Although no current figures were provided, a 2013 report highlighted the high cost of hosting MPs in Harare, revealing that sitting allowances, accommodation, and travel expenses for Parliamentarians could easily exceed US$200,000 per week when both Houses were in session. With fuel allowances, travel stipends, and hotel bills, the financial burden had become unsustainable.

The decision to repurpose Monomotapa Hotel for government use is expected to deliver significant savings, which could be redirected to other national development priorities, thereby improving both efficiency and public service delivery.

The hotel's previous owner, African Sun Limited, sold the property as part of a broader strategy to consolidate its portfolio, a move that reshapes the local hospitality sector. With its prime location and storied past, the hotel's new role as a government facility is likely to redefine Harare's hospitality landscape and spark debate over the balance between tourism, state infrastructure, and public service.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.