Kenya: MPs Committee Calls for Urgent Action As Floods, Landslides Claim Lives Across Kenya

Nairobi — NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 -- The Departmental Committee on Regional Development has raised alarm over the worsening floods and landslides devastating parts of the country, urging for immediate humanitarian intervention and long-term investment in disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

Addressing journalists at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, Committee Chairperson Peter Lochakapong (MP, Sigor) expressed deep concern over the ongoing tragedies that have claimed at least 34 lives, displaced hundreds of families, and destroyed homes, roads, schools, and farms.

The most affected areas include Chesongoch in Elgeyo Marakwet, Kimende Escarpment in Kiambu, Kamutungi in Embu, Tinderet in Nandi, and Narok South, with additional flood emergencies reported in Tana River, Laikipia, and the Lake Basin region.

"The Government of Kenya, under the directive of His Excellency President William Ruto, has activated multi-agency emergency response protocols involving the National and County Governments, the National Disaster Management Unit, the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Red Cross, and other partners," Lochakapong said. "We want those tasked with humanitarian efforts to move with speed and ensure that no more lives are lost."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Flanked by Vice-Chairperson Liza Chelule (Nakuru County Woman Representative), Khamis Abdi Chome (Voi MP), Basil Robert (Yatta MP), and Paul Abuor (Rongo MP), Lochakapong urged agencies involved in disaster response to fast-track rescue and relief operations in all affected regions.

The Committee further urged Kenyans to exercise caution by avoiding flooded areas, river crossings, and steep slopes, and to cooperate with evacuation teams. Citizens were also warned against spreading unverified information that may cause panic, and encouraged to follow official weather advisories from the Kenya Meteorological Department and the Ministry of Interior.

The lawmakers revealed that Parliament is in the final stages of enacting the Disaster Risk Management Bill, which seeks to establish a robust legal and institutional framework for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

"This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need to strengthen our disaster preparedness and climate resilience measures," Lochakapong noted.

Paul Abuor said the Committee plans to conduct a fact-finding mission to the affected regions to assess the extent of damage and engage directly with victims. He cited deforestation and poor land management as key contributors to the landslides.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have observed that deforestation is a major cause of landslides. Environmental conservation must be central to our disaster mitigation efforts," Abuor said.

Vice-Chairperson Liza Chelule extended condolences to families that have lost loved ones and appealed for vigilance during the heavy rains, particularly as schools close for the December holidays.

"We urge parents to keep a close watch over their children to ensure they do not fall victim to flood-related accidents," she said.

The Committee appealed to the international community, private sector, and well-wishers to support ongoing relief operations through donations and technical assistance.

"Together, we can rebuild stronger, safer, and more resilient communities," Chelule said.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring timely, coordinated, and compassionate support for affected families while working with both national and county governments to prevent future disasters.