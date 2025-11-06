Mozambique: Calls for Coordinated Action Against Organized Crime

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has called for coordinated action by the bodies of the administration of justice in combating kidnappings, drug and human trafficking, as well as Islamist terrorism in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the President, who was speaking on Tuesday in Maputo at the launch of Legality Week, which is running under the slogan "50 years Consolidating a Justice System at the Service of Citizens towards Strengthening Trust and Social Cohesion', the justice administration bodies must also be united and coordinated to fight corruption and money laundering, as well as crimes against the environment.

"All these phenomena require a firm and coordinated response from the justice system. Another worrying phenomenon is the number of road accidents in our country, the serious consequences of which have a negative impact on families, institutions, the state itself, and public and private property', he said.

"It is crucial that we continue to invest in human capital, raising the level of professionalism of staff', said Chapo. "We urge everyone to commit to quality training for justice sector employees in various areas of expertise, as well as raising citizens' awareness of the importance of cooperating with the authorities and respecting the law'.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The basic role of the bodies of justice, including judges, prosecutors, lawyers and the police, was "to ensure respect for legality, taking adequate measures to deal with all acts contrary to the law, including crime', he added.

He recalled that 5 November became "Legality Day' in 1981, when the country's first President, Samora Machel, had addressed a rally denouncing abuses committed by the defence and security forces, and insisting "We want respect for the integrity of persons, respect for the freedom of citizens and respect for the lives and property of the people'.

On that day in 1981, Chapo recalled, Machel had stressed that overcoming the problems faced by Mozambique involved "building a system of justice that promotes legality and transparency'

"Today we reiterate that vision', said Chapo. "Justice should be at the service of citizens, who see in it a guarantee that their fundamental rights and freedoms will be protected. Hence justice must be speedy and opportune, but without compromising the quality of court decisions'.

"Peace, justice and legality are essential values for our development and preserving them is in the highest interest of the Mozambican state and is a collective responsibility of all Mozambicans', declared Chapo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A further challenge highlighted by the President was the need to promote transparency and accessibility of legal services. "Citizens should not encounter barriers to accessing justice, whether economic, bureaucratic or of any other nature', he said.

He noted that over the past two days an International Tourism Conference has taken place in Vilanculo district, in the southern province of Inhambane.

"All administrative bodies must adopt a friendly and cooperative attitude so that they are friends to tourists, Mozambicans and foreigners alike', stressed Chapo.