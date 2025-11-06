Mozambique Still Faces Extreme Poverty Despite Technological Advances

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi believes that the technological advances that have been taking place in recent decades throughout the world are not yet producing the desired impact, as Mozambique still faces extreme poverty.

The Prime Minister, speaking on Tuesday at the plenary session of the Second World Summit on Social Development, taking place in Doha, said that Mozambique is still facing extreme poverty despite the progress made over the last 30 years in terms of economic and social development.

"For this reason, we consider this summit to be an excellent opportunity to reaffirm the 10 commitments we made collectively at the Copenhagen Summit in 1995, as well as to renew our determination to accelerate actions to eradicate poverty, promote full employment, decent work, and social inclusion', she said.

The topics addressed at the Copenhagen Summit in 1995 included poverty eradication, expansion of productive employment and reduction of unemployment, as well as promotion of social integration at international and national levels.

According to Levi, the Mozambican government is focused on building a fair, inclusive and resilient society in the face of current challenges to ensure that "no one is left behind and that all people can live with dignity and have access to equal opportunities.' "Since the Copenhagen Summit, Mozambique has made progress in economic and social development, although that progress remains unsatisfactory because many Mozambicans still live on the threshold of extreme poverty', she said.

She pointed to the National Development Strategy 2025-2044 (ENDE) and the Government's Five-Year Programme 2025-2029, as instruments aimed at creating conditions for improving the lives of the population.

The goals, she said, "include maintaining peace, stability, equity, justice, and diversification of the economy, which prioritizes sectors with high potential for generating more jobs and income for Mozambicans. It is our belief that this approach will enable the social and economic transformation of Mozambique, contributing to the construction of a better, prosperous and equitable future'.

Organized by the United Nations, the World Summit for Social Development, which ends next Thursday, is aimed at bridging gaps and renewing the commitments made in the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the 1995 Programme of Action, as well as boosting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.