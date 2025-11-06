South Africa: Wave of Political Defections Begins From the ANC to the DA in the Western Cape

5 November 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Helen Zille - DA Federal Council Chairperson

Senior ANC Western Cape officials and Councillors, have walked over from the ANC to the DA today, starting a process that will gather momentum in the months ahead.

Members leaving the ANC include their elected Western Cape Provincial Secretary and two sitting Ward Councillors, from Swellendam and Cederberg.

The group includes elected members of the ANC Western Cape Provincial Executive and Regional Committees, who are leaving the ANC to join the DA.

This is a milestone moment, and it mirrors the swing in support by South African voters who continue to abandon the ANC to support the DA. This is an example of the realignment of politics in South Africa.

ANC support is in decline across South Africa, and in the Western Cape it is in terminal decline.

In contrast, DA support continues to grow and momentum is building behind the DA's offer to reform South Africa's economy, grow jobs for all and replace BEE.

The members who have left the ANC to join the DA in the Western Cape are as follows:

Neville Delport - Provincial Secretary

Daniel Baadjies - Langeberg Ward Councillor

Paul Strauss - Cederberg Ward Councillor

Jason Donn - Regional Executive Member

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.