South Africa: Wave of Political Defections Begins From the ANC to the DA in the Western Cape

Senior ANC Western Cape officials and Councillors, have walked over from the ANC to the DA today, starting a process that will gather momentum in the months ahead.

Members leaving the ANC include their elected Western Cape Provincial Secretary and two sitting Ward Councillors, from Swellendam and Cederberg.

The group includes elected members of the ANC Western Cape Provincial Executive and Regional Committees, who are leaving the ANC to join the DA.

This is a milestone moment, and it mirrors the swing in support by South African voters who continue to abandon the ANC to support the DA. This is an example of the realignment of politics in South Africa.

ANC support is in decline across South Africa, and in the Western Cape it is in terminal decline.

In contrast, DA support continues to grow and momentum is building behind the DA's offer to reform South Africa's economy, grow jobs for all and replace BEE.

The members who have left the ANC to join the DA in the Western Cape are as follows:

Neville Delport - Provincial Secretary

Daniel Baadjies - Langeberg Ward Councillor

Paul Strauss - Cederberg Ward Councillor

Jason Donn - Regional Executive Member