Ethiopia: GERD Reshapes Regional Geopolitics, Strengthens Diplomatic Achievements - AAU Scholars

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa University (AAU) scholars have stated that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has reshaped the geopolitical alignment of the region and stands as a testament to Ethiopia's successful diplomatic endeavors.

Professor Tesfaye Tafesse, a lecturer and researcher at the Center for Geopolitics and African Studies at AAU, and historian Professor Ayele Bekeri emphasized in an interview with ENA that every sovereign nation has the full right to utilize its natural resources.

The scholars noted that Ethiopia is entitled to use its resources responsibly without causing harm to others and stressed the importance of further strengthening efforts that safeguard national interests.

According to Professor Ayele Bekeri, Ethiopia's development projects, including the GERD, play a pivotal role in protecting national interests and lifting citizens out of poverty.

Professor Tesfaye Tafesse, for his part, recalled that Ethiopia had undertaken effective diplomatic measures to withstand external pressures during the construction of the Renaissance Dam.

He stated that the united diplomatic actions of the government and citizens successfully transformed attitudes, leading some previously anti-Ethiopian actors to support Ethiopia's position.

Professor Ayele further emphasized that Ethiopia completed the GERD project in full compliance with international law. He noted that the country's approach demonstrates its unwavering commitment to defending its national interests and sovereignty.

He added that Egypt's establishment of the "Red Sea Forum" reflects its realization that its long-standing ambition to control the Nile River has come to an end. Through this forum, Egypt is now attempting to limit Ethiopia's engagement in Red Sea affairs.

The scholars underscored the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to counter such maneuvers.