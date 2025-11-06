Ethiopia: GERD Advances Digitalization Through Reliable Power Supply - Institutions

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will significantly enhance the quality of digital service delivery by ensuring a reliable power supply, according to various institutions.

They also emphasized that the dam will play a crucial role in promoting comprehensive macroeconomic growth and advancing financial inclusion.

Speaking to ENA, Ethio Telecom's Chief Mobile Money Business Officer, Brook Adhana, stated that the GERD is a landmark project that symbolizes African independence, much like Ethiopia's victory at Adwa over colonial fascist Italy.

He noted that GERD will accelerate the nation's digitalization efforts by providing a stable and sustainable power supply, which in turn will contribute greatly to the country's overall macroeconomic development.

Consistent and reliable electricity is essential for improving network quality and expanding financial inclusion, Brook said, adding that the availability of power will also facilitate the expansion of infrastructure and drive social development by increasing access to domestic electricity.

Similarly, Safi Gemedi, Public Relations and Communication Executive Officer at the Ethiopian Statistical Service (ESS), reiterated that GERD represents "a second Adwa victory" achieved through the unity of Ethiopians.

He recalled that the ESS, which operates 26 branch offices across the country, relies heavily on a stable power supply to manage its servers and deliver accurate, up-to-date statistical data.

According to Safi, the sustainable energy generated by GERD will greatly support the ESS's efforts to modernize the nation's statistical systems through digital technology.

The dam will empower the institution to digitize collected data, improve data quality, and enhance operational efficiency through the reliable power supply it provides, he stated.