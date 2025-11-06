Ethiopia's Mega-Projects Cornerstones for Economic Sovereignty, Regional Integration

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's national mega-projects are the cornerstone of its foreign policy and economic sovereignty, positioning the country for sustainable development and stronger regional economic integration and cooperation, according to political science scholar Prof. Brooke Hailu Beshah.

Prof. Brooke told ENA that a nation's survival is inseparable from its national interests, which for Ethiopia include safeguarding its borders, preserving territorial integrity, and ensuring the economic independence and welfare of its citizens.

Prof. Brooke described the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a powerful symbol of national unity, cooperation, and triumph, marking the beginning of a new phase of transformative projects aimed at achieving food and economic sovereignty.

These national undertakings not only advance Ethiopia's core interests but also reinforce its foreign policy through enhanced regional collaboration, which is key to the nation's long-term stability and growth.

Following the GERD's inauguration, Prime Minister Abiy announced a series of ambitious national projects including a peaceful nuclear power plant, the Bishoftu International Airport, a major fertilizer factory, aAn oil refinery and extensive housing developments, he added.

Prof. Brooke emphasized that while national interest has historically been defined in terms of political sovereignty, the modern focus is shifting toward economic self-reliance through the strategic use of domestic resources.

He also described the new initiatives as crucial steps toward achieving food and energy sovereignty, asserting they will transform Ethiopia's economy and deepen regional integration.

Ethiopia's foreign policy, he added, continues to prioritize regional partnerships, particularly in electric power generation and infrastructure development.

Reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, Prof. Brooke noted that the impact of these projects extends beyond national borders, exemplifying the fertilizer factory, a joint venture with the Dangote Group, is expected to significantly boost agricultural productivity.

Once these projects have completed, the facility will position Ethiopia as a continental leader in fertilizer production, with the capacity to supply neighboring countries such as Kenya, thereby reducing dependence on imports, he stated.

Projects like the peaceful nuclear power plant, Bishoftu International Airport, fertilizer factory, and oil refinery are all transformative ventures will have the potential to redefine Ethiopia's economic landscape, he said, adding that the planned gas factory will also help conserve foreign exchange, enabling Ethiopia to better meet its domestic and humanitarian needs through locally generated resources.