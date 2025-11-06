Ethiopia, China Sign Bilateral Market Access Protocol, Major Milestone in Ethiopia's WTO Accession Process

5 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China formally signed a Bilateral Market Access Protocol at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Headquarters in Geneva, marking a significant step forward in Ethiopia's accession to the WTO.

The Protocol was signed between Tsegab Kebebew, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, and Li Yongjie, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the WTO.

"This milestone follows constructive dialogue and technical negotiations between the two countries. It reflects their shared commitment to deepening economic cooperation and advancing a fair, inclusive, and rules-based global trading system," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The signing of the protocol marks the successful conclusion of Ethiopia-China bilateral market access negotiations on trade in goods and services in the framework of Ethiopia's WTO accession process.

To this end, Ethiopia advances to completing bilateral market access negotiations and consolidating its multilateral commitments in preparation for its accession to WTO.

As Ethiopia advances toward full WTO membership, the signing of this Protocol reaffirms the country's commitment to an open, fair, and development-oriented trading system -- one that supports national transformation, regional integration, and Africa's collective vision for equitable participation in the global economy.

