Ethiopia: FM Gedion Receives High Level Russian Delegation

5 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, along with Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide met with Maxim S. Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation, and Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia's Minister of Economic Development, to discuss a wide range of strategic and economic issues.

During the discussions, FM Gedion emphasized the long-standing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Russia and expressed appreciation for Russia's continued support to Ethiopia across various areas of cooperation.

The Minister also called for Russian investment in agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and mineral development and joint ventures in fertilizer production, metallurgy, and energy infrastructure, including nuclear and renewable energy projects.

These engagements mark a renewed effort to elevate Ethiopia-Russia relations to a new level of strategic cooperation, focused on sustainable development, regional security, and mutual prosperity.

