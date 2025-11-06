Africa: Surgery Central to Universal Health Coverage in Africa, Says Health Minister

5 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba has called for government-led priorities, workforce motivation, and integrated, innovative solutions to transform surgical care across Africa.

Addressing the Pan African Surgical Healthcare Forum (PASHeF) that opened in Addis Ababa today, the Minister stressed that surgery is central to universal health coverage in Africa.

Surgical care must therefore align with government priorities ensuring that services meet the real needs of communities across the continent, she added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite challenges, she pointed out to positive post-COVID shifts with enhanced focus on surgical care enablers, calling urgently for better infrastructure and facilities to secure lasting improvements.

The Minister further outlined Ethiopia's and Africa's five key priorities: Healthcare financing, workforce retention, primary healthcare integration, digital health advancement, and boosting local manufacturing capacity.

According to her, Ethiopia has last year performed over 3,000 complex surgeries that would have required overseas treatment, illustrating progress toward self-reliance.

Smile Train's Vice President and Regional Director for Africa, Nkeiruka Obi, stressed the need for partnerships with ministries and professional networks to build skilled surgical workforces, and praised Africa's leadership.

"PASHeF continues to lead the way through the policy to practice framework building Africa's next generation of surgical leaders."

Obi emphasized innovation's role, including virtual training and simulation devices, and urged global health discussions to reflect Africa's realities.

"Surgery is not a luxury. It is an economic investment and is essential if we truly want to achieve our universal health coverage goals," she said, warning that 5 billion people still lack safe access to timely surgical care.

Showcasing African resilience, Obi pointed to success stories such as Ethiopia's salt programs and Rwanda's four-by-four initiative, marking a timely entry into phase three of the policy-to-practice movement.

Dr. Walt Johnson, International Advocacy Manager of Mercy Ships, called for united action saying, "When we unite our skills and perspectives, we can achieve remarkable outcomes... Together, we will push boundaries and reach heights that inspire everyone involved."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.