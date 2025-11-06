Uganda: EACOP Starts Construction of Nyamasoga-Katooke Road in Hoima

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, the company leading the development of Uganda's crude oil export pipeline, in partnership with Hoima City, has commenced the construction of the Nyamasoga-Katooke Road under its Socio-Economic Investment (SEI) programme.

This initiative aims to enhance community livelihoods, improve local infrastructure, boost trade, and support everyday activities within areas along the pipeline route.

Located in Buseruka Sub-County, Hoima District, the 7.5-kilometre marram road will connect the villages of Kayera and Katooke, home to approximately 6,500 residents across more than 600 households.

Once rehabilitated, the Nyamasoga-Katooke Road will significantly enhance connectivity to the Kaiso-Tonya Highway, improving access to key trading centres such as Nyamasoga and Buseruka. The improved road network will also ease access to essential services, including health facilities, schools, and local markets.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. JB Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd., reaffirmed the company's commitment to sustainable community development, noting:

"EACOP remains committed to ensuring that the communities along the pipeline route benefit from improved infrastructure and social services. This road project demonstrates our dedication to supporting local development priorities in partnership with government authorities."

The project follows a community request submitted by the Hoima District leadership, aimed at improving transport and accessibility in the area. Currently, the road is in poor condition and impassable by vehicles. Its rehabilitation is expected to enhance trade, improve access to markets and services, and boost economic activity in the region.

Rodgers Mbabazi, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Hoima District, expressed appreciation to EACOP for its continued collaboration and investment in community infrastructure, noting that such initiatives play a key role in advancing local development and improving the quality of life for residents.

The road was officially commissioned by the Resident District Commissioner of Hoima District, Mr. Rodgers Mbabazi, in a ceremony attended by the area Member of Parliament, Local Councillors, the Chief Administrative Officer, and residents at the Katooke Trading Centre, Hoima District.