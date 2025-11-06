Uganda: Museveni Urges On Safe Rice Growing As He Commissions Shs71bn Achomai Irrigation Scheme in Bukedea

President Museveni has commissioned the Shs71 billion Achomai Irrigation Scheme in Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District, urging farmers to embrace irrigation-based rice cultivation on dry land instead of wetlands to protect the environment and increase agricultural productivity.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony attended by local leaders, residents, and government officials, Museveni hailed the completion of the project as a major milestone in agricultural modernization and water management across the Teso and Bugisu sub-regions.

"I'm very happy to be here to commission this Achomai irrigation scheme," the President said.

"I don't eat rice myself; I eat cassava and bananas and our indigenous foods, but some of our people eat rice, so it's good to grow it--but grow it safely, not in the swamp. Take water from the swamp to the dry land and irrigate."

He cautioned farmers against cultivating rice in wetlands, noting that the practice destroys ecosystems and disrupts the natural water balance.

"I don't want rice in the swamp; I want it on dry land, and then you irrigate. That is good because you are helping nature by creating rain in months when it's not coming. That is healthy and very good," he said.

Museveni emphasized that irrigation offers dual benefits -- boosting yields while mitigating floods through effective water capture and management systems.

"When you irrigate, you produce more per hectare. At the same time, you tame floods by capturing and retaining surface water for later use," he explained.

The President said the Achomai Irrigation Scheme aligns with the government's broader goal of transforming subsistence farming into commercial agriculture by improving productivity through technology and infrastructure.

"The result of all this is increased production from the same land, but with higher yields," he noted.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who is also the Woman Member of Parliament for Bukedea District, thanked the President for fulfilling his development pledge, calling the project a "dream turned into reality."

"Before you brought this dam here, I used to think it was a myth. Now I'm seeing it in reality. This place used to flood, but now we have a fully-fledged irrigation scheme serving nine villages--seven from Bukedea and two from Bulambuli. I also thank you for working on the road that connects us to Bulambuli," she said.

Among, who launched construction of the project in December 2021, also commended Dott Services Limited, the contractor, for delivering quality work.

"They've done a very good job. You've commissioned the Achomai Irrigation Scheme and the breeding center in the next village. As the people of Bukedea, we thank you," she added, noting that the President's visit had turned the day into a "public holiday" for the district.

Engineer Athanasius Ssebugwawo, the Contract Manager for the Achomai Irrigation Scheme, said the project was implemented under the Agricultural Value Chain Development Programme (AVCP) -- a government initiative supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The programme aims to enhance access to water for production, boost productivity, and strengthen post-harvest handling and value addition.

He explained that the area previously suffered from severe droughts and flooding, but the project has transformed livelihoods.

"During the dry season, this area experienced the worst droughts, and during the rains, it flooded. Now, people can grow crops throughout the year, and livelihoods have greatly improved," Ssebugwawo said.

Over 1,800 acres were cultivated and harvested in the last season, with plans to expand to 2,000 acres in the next planting cycle.

The Achomai Irrigation Scheme covers approximately 2,200 hectares in Achomai Village, Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District, extending into Bulambuli District. It includes an administration block, two drying yards, a warehouse, workshop, bridge, and 58 kilometers of access roads.

The Shs71 billion ($19.9 million) project was jointly funded by the Government of Uganda and the African Development Bank, as part of the national agenda to strengthen the agricultural value chain from production to processing and market access.

The commissioning of the Achomai Irrigation Scheme coincided with the President's conclusion of his Teso sub-region tour and the start of his campaign engagements in the Bugisu sub-region ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Throughout his tour, Museveni has emphasized irrigation and value addition as central to Uganda's transition from a peasant economy to a middle-income nation.