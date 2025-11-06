South Africans Trapped in Ukraine War Zone - South African News Briefs - November 6, 2025

South Africans Trapped in Ukraine War Zone

Seventeen South African men, sixteen from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Eastern Cape, are reportedly trapped in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine after being lured into joining mercenary forces under the guise of lucrative employment, reports EWN. The South African government received a distress call from the group. The government said the men were apparently lured to join mercenary forces involved in the Russia-Ukraine war under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts. The South African government must give authorization before South Africans provide military assistance or join foreign armies. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into how the men were recruited, while the government is working through diplomatic channels to secure their safe return.

26 Suspects Nabbed in Western Cape Gang Crackdown

Western Cape police have arrested 26 suspects in connection with gang-related crimes during operations conducted this week in areas including Manenberg, Elsies River, Kensington, Wynberg, Lentegeur, and Delft, reports SABC News. Most of the suspects are known gang members and face charges ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to drug dealing, vehicle theft, and discharging firearms in public. Among those arrested was a wanted suspect who had escaped custody last month after being charged with a gang-related murder. The arrests were made under Operation Lockdown, which targets drug trafficking, extortion, and violent gang activity in the Cape Flats. Police also seized four unlicensed firearms, ammunition, drugs, a hijacked vehicle, and cash believed to be linked to criminal activity. At the same time, investigations continue to determine possible connections to other serious crimes.

Acting Police Minister Proposes New Anti-Corruption Crime Unit

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has proposed the creation of a new agency to combat organised crime, tackle corruption, and protect whistleblowers, reports EWN. Cachalia said the country's crime-fighting needs new capabilities to tackle widespread corruption in areas like procurement, in addition to agencies such as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). He made the recommendation while giving evidence before Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating police corruption. The acting police minister said one of their initiatives, as the country embarks on police reforms, is the creation of another special corruption-fighting unit.

