Sudanese Will Continue Mobilization Under a Unified National Framework - Information Minister

Port Sudan — The Sudanese Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Aisir, has reaffirmed that the Sudanese people will continue their mobilization under a unified national framework, transcending tribalism, regionalism, and partisanship, in support of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF).

The Minister has stressed that the Sudanese people rely on the cohesion of their unity and their national will, not on any other party that has remained silent about the truth, failed to deliver justice to the victims, failed to condemn the militias and their supporters, abandoned human values and the fundamental principles of human rights, and engaged in deception, disregarding the unity of the country, its interests, and the justice of its cause.

He said the Sudanese people will continue their mobilization under a unified national framework, transcending tribalism and regionalism, affirming their support for their armed forces in protecting the country and preserving its dignity, in a new advance connected to the previous one that dismantled agendas and defeated conspiracies.

He stressed that advance would continue unabated, until this great nation repels the plots of the schemers, the treachery of the traitors, and the injustice of the oppressors, and defeats the hired mercenaries, the criminal killers, and all terrorists.