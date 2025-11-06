Somalia, Brazil Discuss Joint Efforts to Boost Social Development and Poverty Reduction

Doha, Qatar — Somalia's Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, Mahamuud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene), held what officials described as a "fruitful meeting" with Brazil's Minister of Social Development and Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Dias, on the sidelines of the 2nd Global Social Development Forum in Doha.

According to Somalia's planning ministry, the two ministers discussed ways to accelerate poverty reduction, strengthen social protection systems, and expand opportunities for women, youth, and displaced communities, in line with Somalia's National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029).

Both sides also agreed to enhance knowledge exchange, investment cooperation, and private sector partnerships aimed at turning policy commitments into measurable results and sustainable employment opportunities.

Minister Beenebeene emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between Somalia and Brazil, noting that "strong bilateral collaboration can help translate development goals into tangible improvements in people's lives."