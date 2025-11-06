Somalia Deputy PM Launches Social Protection Programme Backed By UK

5 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Wednesday launched a new Social Protection and Care Programme, jointly organized by the Federal Government of Somalia and the Government of the United Kingdom (UK).

The initiative aims to strengthen social welfare services and support vulnerable families as part of broader efforts to build community resilience against economic and social challenges.

"The programme will play a vital role in reducing poverty and promoting family self-reliance," Jaamac said at the launch ceremony in Mogadishu.

He praised the UK government for its continued partnership and assistance to Somalia, describing the collaboration as "a model of effective international cooperation in support of national development."

The programme is expected to target low-income households across the country, improve access to basic services, and enhance the government's capacity to respond to future crises.

