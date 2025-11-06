Zambia: China Contributes to WFP to Deliver Emergency Food Assistance for Communities Struck By Drought in Zambia

Lusaka — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution from the Government of the People's Republic of China to locally procure over 5,600 metric tonnes of maize to deliver food assistance for drought-affected communities in Zambia. Channelled through China's Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, the funding will allow WFP to procure maize from local markets to support nearly 190,000 vulnerable people (over 37,000 families) in six districts across Southern and Western provinces for a period of three months.

"As WFP, we extend our sincere thanks to the Government of the People's Republic of China for this timely contribution," said Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP Country Director and Representative in Zambia. "With this financial support, WFP will help save lives, promote nutrition, and stabilise access to food for communities most affected by the drought. Together with our partners, we will make sure that every grain reaches those who need it most with dignity and respect."

WFP will work with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), provincial authorities and local leaders to ensure the selection of families for assistance is done transparently. WFP will prioritise assistance to families with children, women-headed households, persons with disabilities, and those who suffered significant crop loss due to drought.

"China remains a steadfast friend and partner to Zambia, sharing in the challenges and the progress of our development journey. This financial contribution will promptly procure maize for vulnerable communities, support local markets, and reinforce our shared commitment to food security and humanitarian relief. We look forward to expanding cooperation with the Zambian government and WFP to maximise impact and sustainability," said His Excellency the Ambassador of China to Zambia, Mr Han Jing.

The local procurement of food for the emergency response will strengthen market linkages and boost the economy for surplus-producing areas following the 2025 harvest, supporting smallholder farmers.

"This is a lifeline extended to our people at a time of exceptional need," said Her Honour the Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. W.K. Mutale Nalumango. "The funding contribution reinforces Zambia-China cooperation across infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, trade, and people-to-people ties. It also showcases the power of South-South and Triangular Cooperation in response to climate-related shocks."

Despite a better harvest following the 2023/2024 El Niño-induced drought that affected millions of people in Zambia, several districts in the country are experiencing prolonged dry spells and communities still have limited purchasing power at the peak of the lean season and struggle to get by.