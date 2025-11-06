Uganda: Makindye West Race Heats Up As Rukundo Highlights Education and Teacher Equity

Makindye West Member of Parliament aspirant under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag, Moses Kanyangoga Moses , has emphasized the need for greater commitment toward improving education standards in Uganda.

Speaking during the Makindye West Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Rukundo called for deliberate efforts to ensure that every child in the country receives equal access to quality education.

"We need to put in more effort as we are sending our children to schools to ensure that they progress," Rukundo said during the debate. He stressed that the responsibility of shaping the nation's future begins with empowering students through a fair and well-supported education system.

Rukundo also underscored the importance of ensuring fairness in the remuneration of teachers across the country. "Provided every student gets what he or she should get, every teacher is the same. The teachers need to earn the same amount," he said, arguing that equal pay for teachers performing similar duties would enhance motivation, professionalism, and the overall quality of learning.

The FDC aspirant further pledged that, if elected as Member of Parliament for Makindye West, he would champion policies that prioritize education equity and teacher welfare. "A just education system is the foundation of a just society," he added.

Rukundo is set to face incumbent Allan Ssewanyana who has represented the constituency since 2016, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Speaker Zahara Luyirika of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Doreen Keita Kagabi of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), David Musiri of the Democratic Front (DF), and Namuyaba Safina of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) in what is gearing up to be a heated race ahead of the 2026 general elections.