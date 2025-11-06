Uganda Charts New Automotive Future With Locally Produced Electric Vehicles

6 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

Uganda is marking significant milestones in its automotive history, highlighting the country's journey from early vehicle imports to the emerging local electric car industry, according to Benjamin Ndawula, Program Officer at the Mobility Bureau.

"Uganda imported its first car in 1906 and the second in 1908. After independence, the number of vehicles increased gradually, and the country registered about 5,000 cars," Ndawula said, reflecting on the nation's early automotive milestones.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday under the theme Innovating for Impact: Building Uganda's New Economy through Science, Technology & Innovation, Ndawula noted that by the 2000s, Uganda began importing used cars, a move that brought challenges, particularly in maintenance and fuel costs.

"The high cost of maintaining these imported vehicles, coupled with rising fuel expenses, posed significant challenges for motorists," Ndawula said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The country's automotive innovation took a major leap when students from Makerere University designed and manufactured a car in 2017. This initiative caught the attention of the President, who encouraged further production.

"That's how Uganda began manufacturing electric cars," Ndawula said, emphasizing the government's support for local innovation.

Beyond vehicles, Uganda's local industry has made strides in producing automotive components such as oil filters, fuel filters, and brakes.

"The quality of locally produced parts is even better than the imported ones," Ndawula added, highlighting the growing capability of Uganda's industrial sector.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.