Uganda Charts New Automotive Future With Locally Produced Electric Vehicles

Uganda is marking significant milestones in its automotive history, highlighting the country's journey from early vehicle imports to the emerging local electric car industry, according to Benjamin Ndawula, Program Officer at the Mobility Bureau.

"Uganda imported its first car in 1906 and the second in 1908. After independence, the number of vehicles increased gradually, and the country registered about 5,000 cars," Ndawula said, reflecting on the nation's early automotive milestones.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday under the theme Innovating for Impact: Building Uganda's New Economy through Science, Technology & Innovation, Ndawula noted that by the 2000s, Uganda began importing used cars, a move that brought challenges, particularly in maintenance and fuel costs.

"The high cost of maintaining these imported vehicles, coupled with rising fuel expenses, posed significant challenges for motorists," Ndawula said.

The country's automotive innovation took a major leap when students from Makerere University designed and manufactured a car in 2017. This initiative caught the attention of the President, who encouraged further production.

"That's how Uganda began manufacturing electric cars," Ndawula said, emphasizing the government's support for local innovation.

Beyond vehicles, Uganda's local industry has made strides in producing automotive components such as oil filters, fuel filters, and brakes.

"The quality of locally produced parts is even better than the imported ones," Ndawula added, highlighting the growing capability of Uganda's industrial sector.