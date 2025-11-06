Kenya: Govt Vows to Guarantee the Safety of Kenyans in Tanzania

6 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam has reassured members of the Kenyan community in Tanzania of their safety and urged them to resume normal daily activities following the lifting of a curfew and restrictions imposed after the country's tense general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Mission confirmed that it had resumed full operations and remains in constant communication with Tanzanian authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all Kenyan nationals residing or working in the country.

"The welfare and safety of Kenyans residing in Tanzania remain a top priority for the Mission," the statement read.

"The High Commission encourages Kenyans in Tanzania to continue with their lawful normal activities as usual."

The statement comes amid reports that some Kenyans may have been caught up in the post-election crackdown by Tanzanian security forces. It remains unclear how many were affected.

The Mission further advised Kenyans to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while promptly reporting any distress or security-related concerns to the High Commission through its emergency contacts -- Tel. +255 22 2668285/6.

"Where necessary, advisories and updates will be shared through official communication channels and community networks," the statement added.

The reassurance followed the lifting of a night-time curfew in Dar es Salaam and several other cities after days of violent post-election protests. Public transport, schools, and markets have since reopened, while internet services -- cut nationwide during the unrest -- are gradually being restored.

Deadly clashes

For nearly a week, Dar es Salaam had been gripped by tension as security forces clashed with protesters disputing the October 29 general election results, which declared President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner with 98 percent of the vote.

Shops were closed, essential goods ran short, and communication blackouts left many foreign nationals, including Kenyans, anxious about their safety and mobility.

AU Mission declares Tanzania's 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, has rejected the outcome, describing it as "a sham exercise carried out under intimidation, mass arrests, and a media blackout."

CHADEMA spokesperson John Kitoka said the elections "made a mockery of democracy," citing the detention of opposition candidates and the disqualification of serious challengers.

The party has called for a fresh, internationally supervised poll, while the government has dismissed the claims, accusing foreign actors of fueling unrest.

On Monday, during her swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma, President Samia Suluhu Hassan vowed to defend Tanzania's peace and sovereignty "through all means and at any cost."

She warned against external interference and maintained that her government would not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the country.

