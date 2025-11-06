Tunisia: 'Much Work Remains to Be Done, but Will Be Carried Out At Steady Pace' - Prime Minister

Tunis, Nov. 5 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri affirmed that 2026 will mark a "true turning point for the new Tunisia," announcing a recovery based on progress, development, and prosperity.

She stated that "Tunisia is now capable of writing a new chapter filled with success and hope."

The Prime Minister was speaking on Wednesday during a joint plenary session of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts, dedicated to the opening of the budget debate 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On this occasion, she presented the government's statement on the 2026 Finance Bill, outlining the main lines of the State's economic and social policy.

Zaâfrani Zenzri stressed the need to **"place national interest above all other considerations."

A Strategic vision for balanced and inclusive development

The Prime Minister underlined that the 2026 Finance Bill is not merely a matter of figures or percentages, but a strategic tool that translates a comprehensive national vision into new development approaches.

These approaches, she explained, break away from traditional methods that have led to unequal growth, with the goal of ensuring a fair distribution of wealth and development across the entire territory.

She noted that the State's efforts are part of a broad reform process aimed at establishing sustainable social justice and balanced development, aligned with the people's legitimate aspirations.

"There is still much work to be done, but it will be carried out step by step, at a steady pace," she promised.

Strengthening economic diplomacy and engaging Tunisians abroad

Zaâfrani Zenzri reaffirmed Tunisia's commitment to strengthening its economic diplomacy and diversifying strategic partnerships to better serve the higher interests of the Tunisian people.

She also highlighted the modernisation of services for Tunisians living abroad, notably through the innovative "E-Consulate" project, designed to digitise administrative procedures and ensure faster, more efficient, and more accessible consular services.

In the same spirit, she emphasised the State's determination to involve the Tunisian diaspora more actively in the national economic development process, viewing it as a strategic partner, a constructive source of ideas and a direct investment driver, thanks to its international experience and extensive global expertise network.

Transparency, accountability and rule of Law: pillars of reform

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zenzri asserted that the national economy is beginning a tangible recovery."

Tunisia has managed to overcome numerous challenges through its own resources and sovereign choices, she said.

She recalled that Tunisia has honoured all its external commitments, preserved budgetary balance, improved key economic indicators and maintained financial stability.

Major structural reforms are ongoing in the social, economic, and financial sectors, despite a global context marked by strong economic volatility.

These advances, boost investor confidence, improve Tunisia's sovereign credit rating, and facilitate access to international financial markets, she added.

"The 2026 Finance Bill is far more than a set of numbers," she concluded.

"It is a tool for implementing a comprehensive and coherent national vision, breaking decisively with past approaches that fueled regional inequalities.

True reform rests on transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law, she argued.