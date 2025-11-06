Namibia: Chief Justice Urges Magistrates to Halt Planned Work Stoppage

Chief justice Peter Shivute has urged magistrates across the country to halt a planned partial work stoppage set to begin today, while consultations on their grievances are still underway.

This follows growing calls by members of the Magistrates' and Judges' Association of Namibia (MJAN), who say they will proceed with industrial action if the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations does not address the gazetting of phase three housing and vehicle allowance benefits.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Office of the Judiciary said the chief justice convened a meeting on Tuesday with the Magistrates' Commission and senior officials to discuss the matter, following reports of a looming nationwide strike.

"The Office of the Judiciary has taken note of the concerns raised by the magistrates and assures all members of the magistracy that the matter will receive urgent and careful attention through consultations between key stakeholders," deputy director of public relations Viktoria Hango said.

She said while the concerns are acknowledged, magistrates are expected to continue carrying out their duties during the consultation process.

"The honourable chief justice therefore implores all magistrates to refrain from proceeding with any industrial action while consultations are underway.

"Magistrates are called to remain true to their oath of office, uphold the rule of law, and serve the people of Namibia with professionalism," Hango said.

Magistrates have raised concerns over excessive workloads, inadequate allowances, staff shortages, and vacant posts that have led to the repeated postponement of cases nationwide.

The Office of the Judiciary said it remains committed to finding "a fair and amicable resolution in the interests of justice and the nation".

However, MJAN has not withdrawn the planned partial work stoppage, with discussions between the association and the government expected to determine whether the strike goes ahead.

