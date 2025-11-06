Uganda: Govt Moves to Repair Roads Damaged By Heavy Rains

The Ministry of Works and Transport has warned the public about the severe impact of ongoing heavy rains on Uganda's road network and outlined the government's emergency response measures.

In a statement issued on November 5, 2025, Minister for Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba-Wamala, said the persistent rains have caused flooding, embankment failures, mudslides, and road washouts across several parts of the country.

"It is important to note that, just like other countries in the region, Uganda is experiencing a global weather phenomenon," the Minister said.

"According to the Ministry of Water and Environment's Seasonal Rainfall Outlook for September to December 2025, these heavy rains are expected to persist for an extended period with localised occurrences of flash floods."

Gen. Katumba urged the public to plan their journeys carefully, exercise patience, and prioritise safety at all times as the rains continue.

*Government Response*

According to the minister, construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance teams are already on the ground across the country, working with district and urban authorities to restore damaged road sections and maintain connectivity.

"All our construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance units are on the ground across the country, coordinating and executing emergency works," Katumba stated.

He noted that current works include clearing landslides along the Rubuguri-Katojo and Kapchorwa-Suam roads, and restoring the damaged section of the Karuma-Kamdini road.

The Minister further warned motorists and pedestrians against attempting to cross flooded roads, saying such actions could be deadly.

"I strongly caution all road users not to attempt crossing flooded road sections, as the water may conceal washed-away surfaces or unstable foundations, posing extreme danger to motorists and pedestrians," he said.

He also advised heavy truck and trailer drivers to use diversion routes and obey traffic control instructions to avoid further damage and ensure safety.

Katumba added that his Ministry is assessing high-risk areas and prioritising the strengthening of embankments and drainage systems. It will also replace undersized culverts and raise road levels in flood-prone areas.

"In the medium and long term, the Government is developing climate-resilient road designs to withstand extreme weather events," Katumba added, citing the ongoing reconstruction of the Katonga, Lwera, and Kalandazi swampy sections along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

"We urge every Ugandan to exercise caution, remain vigilant, and prioritise safety above all," he said.