Tunisia Honoured All External Commitments, Ensured Financial Stability - Prime Minister

Tunis, Nov. 5 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri said Wednesday Tunisia has honoured its external commitments and ensured the sustainability of its financial balance, while managing to improve all economic indicators and maintain overall financial and economic stability in 2025.

Speaking at a joint plenary session of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD), held to present the government's statement on the 2026 state budget and economic plan, Zenzri highlighted the progress achieved in implementing major structural reforms in the economic, social, and financial sectors, despite global economic fluctuations.

The Prime Minister described this progress as a positive sign that strengthens the confidence of both Tunisian and foreign investors and consolidates Tunisia's image as an investment destination.

This progress has contributed to improving Tunisia's sovereign credit rating for 2025, according to international rating agencies, thereby restoring the country's capacity to access international financial markets, she added.

Zenzri underlined that price control and the protection of consumers' purchasing power remain top state priorities.

The government continues its efforts to regulate prices, curb inflation, maintain stable prices for basic commodities, combat excessive price hikes, control profit margins, and manage production input costs.

She also pointed to the importance of diversifying consumer options through direct offers and preferential prices.

Despite these positive results, particularly the regular supply of basic goods and the decline in inflation rates, Zenzri acknowledged that prices remain high and that consumers still feel the impact of price increases.

She reaffirmed the government's ongoing efforts to dismantle networks of speculation and monopolies by intensifying oversight at all stages of production and distribution, including markets and warehouses.

According to the Prime Minister, these efforts will continue throughout the year to enhance control over distribution channels, stabilise prices and ensure product quality, notably through greater digitalisation and the use of all available tools to guarantee transparent and fair monitoring that serves citizens' interests and safeguards their purchasing power.

Regarding the supply of raw materials to the local market, the government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a steady supply, rebuilding reserves, and intensifying oversight to curb speculation and monopolistic practices.

Organising distribution channels more effectively will also help contain inflation at acceptable levels.

Zenzri reiterated that supporting national production remains a strategic choice for the State, while imports are only a temporary solution.

Priority will be given to the domestic market and to better stock management.

Improvements in agricultural output and the decline in global raw material prices are also expected to further ease price pressures.

The Prime Minister concluded by stressing the State's determination to adopt a new approach to distribution channels that benefits both farmers and consumers, and puts an end to speculation and monopolies, noting that previous approaches had failed to produce tangible results consistent with citizens' purchasing power.