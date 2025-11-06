Zimbabwe: Govt Apologises to Travel Vlogger Denied Access to Mbuya Nehanda Statue

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has apologised to travel vlogger Davud Akhundzada, who posted a viral video complaining he had been denied access to the Mbuya Nehanda statue.

The statue, a bronze monument honouring the legendary Shona spirit medium and heroine of the 1896-1897 First Chimurenga war against British colonisers, stands at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in Harare's central business district.

Akhundzada alleged that he was prevented from accessing the monument, a move that has drawn widespread attention online. In response, the Tourism Ministry issued a statement defending existing access restrictions at the heritage site.

"The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has noted with concern a circulating video involving travel vlogger Davud Akhundzada, who was reportedly restricted from accessing the Mbuya Nehanda Statue site in Harare," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We wish to clarify that the Mbuya Nehanda Statue is a National Heritage Monument managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. It stands as a proud symbol of Zimbabwe's liberation history and identity.

"The site is subject to specific preservation and security protocols and, as such, public access to certain areas, including elevated or restricted zones, may be limited for safety, preservation, and security reasons.

"However, as the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, we are taking proactive steps to enhance tourist management at such sites.

"Through a Whole-of-Government Approach Strategy in coordination with our counterparts at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, we are in the process of deploying tourism officers at key heritage and cultural monuments. These officers will facilitate seamless, well-informed, and welcoming access for tourists, ensuring a positive experience while safeguarding our national heritage."

The ministry, led by Minister Barbra Rwodzi, apologised to Akhundzada for the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all tourists visiting Zimbabwe's heritage sites enjoy safe, accessible, and memorable experiences.