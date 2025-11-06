Somalia's Prime Minister Meets Iraqi Delegation to Boost Cooperation

6 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Wednesday received a delegation from Iraq in a meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in security and counter-terrorism, as well as promoting investment in key sectors including fisheries, energy, agriculture, and livestock.

Both parties agreed to expand their partnership to create new economic and development opportunities, while deepening the historic relationship between Somalia and Iraq.

