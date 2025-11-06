Africa: Somalia's Presidential Envoy Meets AU Special Representative On Stabilization

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's presidential envoy for stabilization and civilian protection, MP Omar Hashi, met on Wednesday with El-Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the African Union's special representative and head of AUSSOM, to discuss security and recovery efforts in recently liberated areas.

The meeting focused on the progress of Somalia's National Plan for Civilian Protection, which is now in its final stages, and reviewed ongoing stabilization initiatives in regions freed from militant control.

Hashi and Diene also discussed strengthening cooperation between the Federal Government and AUSSOM to support lasting peace and sustained security across the country.

Diene reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to continue backing Somalia's stabilization and civilian protection efforts, including the reconstruction of liberated communities.