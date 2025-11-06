Africa: Somalia's Presidential Envoy Meets AU Special Representative On Stabilization

6 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's presidential envoy for stabilization and civilian protection, MP Omar Hashi, met on Wednesday with El-Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the African Union's special representative and head of AUSSOM, to discuss security and recovery efforts in recently liberated areas.

The meeting focused on the progress of Somalia's National Plan for Civilian Protection, which is now in its final stages, and reviewed ongoing stabilization initiatives in regions freed from militant control.

Hashi and Diene also discussed strengthening cooperation between the Federal Government and AUSSOM to support lasting peace and sustained security across the country.

Diene reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to continue backing Somalia's stabilization and civilian protection efforts, including the reconstruction of liberated communities.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.